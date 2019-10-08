house fire

3 people displaced after early morning house fire near Riverdale

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fire crews are investigating the cause of an early morning fire near Riverdale that left three people without a home.

It happened just after 2 a.m. Tuesday on Garfield just north of Mount Whitney in Fresno County.

Firefighters arrived to find the home engulfed in flames and quickly began to put out the fire.

"This is a property or residence that we've had some fires at before," said Fresno County CAL FIRE firefighter Roger Raines. "Last winter about January or February, we had structure fire here at the same residence, and we've had multiple fires with debris and trash behind the residence."

Firefighters did say there were some smaller fires outside the home burning some debris this time as well.

A female resident had a minor injury to her arm but is expected to be OK.

Fire officials say the home is a total loss.
