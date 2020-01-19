3 people displaced after house fire in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three people are displaced after their home caught fire Saturday afternoon in Fresno County.Fire crews arrived at the house on Swift and Maroa shortly before 4:45.Officials say a lot of smoke was pouring out of the garage when they arrived.The flames spread to the attic, but firefighters were able to contain it before it could spread to other rooms or nearby houses.There were no injuries to the family who lived there, and their dog was saved as well.Authorities say the fire started from a space heater inside the garage.