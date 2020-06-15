3 people displaced after house fire in Riverdale, dozens evacuated after gas line break

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A house fire in Riverdale has displaced three people.

CAL Fire Fresno initially said that firefighters from four different agencies were battling the fire at a home near Paloma and Mulberry Sunday afternoon.

The blaze caused major damage, but no injuries. The Red Cross is assisting the victims.

Moments after the fire occurred, a gas line was broken about a block away from the home near the intersection of Paloma and Sherrill Street.

Approximately 100 people were forced to evacuate, including the fire station building.

The area was blocked off as crews waited for Southern California Edison to arrive at the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.
