3 people injured at kids' birthday party in southwest Fresno after drive-by shooting

The shooting occurred at 9 p.m. at Kern Street and Collins Ave outside an apartment complex.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three people were injured in a drive-by shooting during a children's birthday party in southwest Fresno on Wednesday night.

Fresno police say two men and one woman have been injured. One of the men is critically wounded and the other two victims' injuries have been described as non-life-threatening.

No children were injured.

According to Shotspotter, 15 rounds were fired during the shooting.
