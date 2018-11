Fresno fire crews are working to figure out what sparked a fire that burned three semi-trucks.It was first reported just after midnight on Tuesday in the area of Nielsen and Brawley in Southwest Fresno.Firefighters say they arrived to find the three trucks engulfed in flames.It took about 20 minutes to put the fire out.Neighbors told firefighters they heard explosions in the same area.There's no word yet on the estimated cost of the damage.