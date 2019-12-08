3 shot in drive-by shooting in Fresno County, deputies searching for suspect vehicle

Deputies say a group of people were hanging out in an alley near a liquor store in the area of Morro Avenue and Wildwood when shots were fired, injuring three men in their late teens or early 20s at around 3:40 p.m.
Witness tells us she heard so many gunshots she couldn’t count. She tells us a group of people usually hang out in front of the convenience store. https://t.co/0SbIcfb7Xh— Gilbert Magallon (@GilbertABC30) December 8, 2019
Officials say one victim has been air-lifted to Community Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, and the other two were transported by ambulance with gunshot wounds to their legs.
Investigators are searching for a suspect vehicle, described as a black Mitsubishi Galant. They say as many as four people were inside the car.
Police will spend the evening canvassing the neighborhood for surveillance video and witness statements.
This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.