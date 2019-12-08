3 shot in drive-by shooting in Fresno County, deputies searching for suspect vehicle

Witness tells us she heard so many gunshots she couldn’t count. She tells us a group of people usually hang out in front of the convenience store. https://t.co/0SbIcfb7Xh — Gilbert Magallon (@GilbertABC30) December 8, 2019

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County sheriff's deputies are investigating after three people were shot in a drive-by shooting near a store in the community of Del Rey.Deputies say a group of people were hanging out in an alley near a liquor store in the area of Morro Avenue and Wildwood when shots were fired, injuring three men in their late teens or early 20s at around 3:40 p.m.Officials say one victim has been air-lifted to Community Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, and the other two were transported by ambulance with gunshot wounds to their legs.Investigators are searching for a suspect vehicle, described as a black Mitsubishi Galant. They say as many as four people were inside the car.Police will spend the evening canvassing the neighborhood for surveillance video and witness statements.