3 shot in drive-by shooting in Fresno Co., deputies searching for suspect

BREAKING NEWS: 3 shot in drive-by shooting in The community of Del Rey near Morro & Portola. Officials say all 3 are suffering from major injuries. Law enforcement currently searching for suspect. Stay with @ABC30 for the latest. pic.twitter.com/h7XSCncYo2 — Gilbert Magallon (@GilbertABC30) December 8, 2019

A neighboring business tells us the drive-by happened at this store. She says her daughter witnessed it and ran away fear. https://t.co/4oltgRHNRv pic.twitter.com/AB0jU6nzih — Gilbert Magallon (@GilbertABC30) December 8, 2019

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County sheriff's deputies are investigating after three people were shot in a drive-by shooting near a store in Fresno County.Deputies responded to the area of Morro Avenue and Wildwood in the community of Del Rey just before 4 p.m.Officials say one victim has been air-lifted to Community Regional Medical Center, and the others are being transported by ambulance. Authorities say they are all suffered major injuries.Investigators are searching for the shooter.