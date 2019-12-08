shooting

3 shot in drive-by shooting in Fresno County, deputies searching for gunman

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County sheriff's detectives are searching for a gunman who opened fire on three men in Del Rey Saturday afternoon.

Video taken by a witness captures the devastating aftermath of the drive-by shooting; three men left on the ground after a gunman fired several rounds from the back seat of a car at around 3:30 p.m.



"When people do drive-bys they really don't care about what or who they hit," said Tony Botti, public information officer for the Fresno County Sheriff's Office. "They basically just spray the area, trying to hit people they're after."

Two of the victims were struck in the legs and treated at the scene. The third was hit in the upper body and airlifted to the hospital in critical condition. Their ages ranged from late teens to early 20s.

According to detectives, as many as four people were in the suspect car -- described as a black Mitsubishi Galant. The shooting may have been targeted. Deputies say people usually gather in the alley near Morro and Portola, where the shooting occurred.

Investigators say the shooting could be gang-related.

"We do know that Del Rey has gang activity here in the town, so that is definitely something we're going to take a look at," Botti said.

Neighbors in the area didn't want to speak on camera for fear of retaliation. One of them says her daughter was at a neighboring business. She saw the shooting and took off, running in fear.

Another says she heard so many gunshots she couldn't count.

Sheriff's deputies are assuring the community they are doing what they can to catch those responsible.

"That is definitely something that we want to get our arms around right now, is to ensure the community how serious we take this and get these people into custody so they can't do this to somebody else," Botti said.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office will have increased patrols in the area.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
selmafresno countycrimeselmashooting
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
Slain UPS driver's family questions police response to chase
What we know about suspected Pensacola naval station shooter
UPS truck driver killed in Florida shootout identified
Chase with stolen UPS truck ends with shootout, 4 dead
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Visalia Rawhide gets new ownership
Electric Christmas Parade lights up streets of Old Town Clovis
Senior citizen survives Madera canal car crash, but dies after escaping his car
Avoiding police, man crashes into southwest Fresno fence
Officer fatally shot after responding to domestic disturbance
Ceremonies held across Valley for Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
Flesh-eating bacteria linked to heroin kills 7 in California
Show More
Newborn left in baby box installed at Indiana fire station
Dog ingests mix of drugs during walk at San Francisco beach
Slain UPS driver's family questions police response to chase
Jeff Tedford announces resignation from head coach at Fresno State
Chowchilla holiday events impacted by incoming rain storm
More TOP STORIES News