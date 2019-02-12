3 soldiers injured during training incident in Florida

Authorities say three U.S. Army soldiers were injured in a night training accident at Homestead Air Reserve Base near Miami.

HOMESTEAD, Fla. --
The U.S. Army is investigating after three Fort Bragg soldiers were injured during a training incident at Homestead Air Reserve Base in Homestead, Florida.

The accident happened around 4 a.m on Tuesday.

According to the U.S. Army Recruiting Command, the soldiers are all members of the U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights, which is stationed at Fort Bragg.

Officials said the team was participating in a routine night training operation, where they were practicing a lower altitude jump.

As of 10:30 a.m., the Army said two of the soldiers were in very serious condition, while the other was in serious condition.

They are being treated at Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in Miami, Florida.

Their identities have not been realized.

According to U.S. Army Recruiting Command, the Golden Knights train in Homestead during the winter, from mid-January to mid-March, to avoid the winter weather in North Carolina.

During that training period, the team integrates new team members and prepared for the next season of demonstrations and competitions, an Army official told ABC11.

Training operations have been suspended amid the incident.
