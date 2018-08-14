3 suspects injured, one arrested after high-speed chase in Madera County

Three suspects suffered injuries when they crashed their car near Oakhurst after a high-speed chase with deputies.Madera County Sheriff's deputies were chasing the men after they were seen reportedly breaking into cars at Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino around four Tuesday morning.A fourth suspect was detained at Chukchansi, the suspects in the Jeep all suffered minor to moderate injuries and are currently being treated for their injuries before being booked into jail.