MADERA COUNTY

3 suspects injured, one arrested after high-speed chase in Madera County

EMBED </>More Videos

Three suspects suffered injuries when they crashed their car near Oakhurst after a high-speed chase with deputies.

OAKHURST, Calif. (KFSN) --
Three suspects suffered injuries when they crashed their car near Oakhurst after a high-speed chase with deputies.

Madera County Sheriff's deputies were chasing the men after they were seen reportedly breaking into cars at Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino around four Tuesday morning.

A fourth suspect was detained at Chukchansi, the suspects in the Jeep all suffered minor to moderate injuries and are currently being treated for their injuries before being booked into jail.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
high-speed chasemadera countyburglarycar crashchukchansi gold resort & casinoOakhurstCoarsegold
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MADERA COUNTY
Bass Lake courthouse closing before the end of the year
High-risk sex offender arrested after exposing himself to girls
First victim in serial highway shootings describes slow wave of terror
2 people killed when struck by truck after getting into fight in Madera County
Missing woman found on her birthday
More madera county
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Show More
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
More News