3 suspects injured, one arrested after high-speed chase in Madera County

OAKHURST, Calif. (KFSN) --Three suspects suffered injuries when they crashed their car near Oakhurst after a high-speed chase with deputies.
Madera County Sheriff's deputies were chasing the men after they were seen reportedly breaking into cars at Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino around four Tuesday morning.
A fourth suspect was detained at Chukchansi, the suspects in the Jeep all suffered minor to moderate injuries and are currently being treated for their injuries before being booked into jail.