3 suspects rob a Taco Bell in Fresno, just hours after two stores also robbed in Tulare Co.

Fresno Police are searching for three people on the run after robbing the Taco Bell at Kings Canyon Road and Willow Avenue.It happened at around 9 p.m. The three men entered the store with what appeared to be a pellet gun, and then fire a shot inside the business.They demanded money from the cash register from the cashier. Shortly after, the suspects took off.No one was injured.Police say they took off with an undisclosed amount of cash.Stay with Action News on this developing story.