ARMED ROBBERY

3 suspects rob a Taco Bell in Fresno, just hours after two stores also robbed in Tulare Co.

EMBED </>More Videos

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fresno Police are searching for three people on the run after robbing the Taco Bell at Kings Canyon Road and Willow Avenue.

It happened at around 9 p.m. The three men entered the store with what appeared to be a pellet gun, and then fire a shot inside the business.

They demanded money from the cash register from the cashier. Shortly after, the suspects took off.

No one was injured.

RELATED: Police searching for two suspects following set of robberies within 30 minute span

Police say they took off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Stay with Action News on this developing story.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
robberyarmed robberyFresno - Southeast
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARMED ROBBERY
Gang member and two teens accused of robbery in Madera
Lemoore Police need help identifying armed robber
Visalia officer-involved shooting suspect identified
NEW VIDEO: Young suspects flee after beating man 'for kicks'
Police search suspect who robbed Wells Fargo in Northeast Fresno
More armed robbery
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News