shooting

3 suspects who attacked, shot Fresno street vendor arrested

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three suspects accused of shooting a street vendor in central Fresno on Sunday have been arrested, authorities say

Fresno police say the attack happened shortly before 5 pm near Mariposa Street and Madison Avenue.

Investigators say the two suspects, Anthony Sandoval, 20, and an unnamed teen, tried attacking the vendor. As he was running away, one of them pulled out a gun and shot him in the leg.

A bystander was able to help the vendor until paramedics arrived. He was taken to a nearby hospital.

The suspects had left the scene in a dark-colored Hyundai driven by Diana Pineda-Garcia, 21, but a California Highway Patrol officer stopped the car at McCall and Highway 180 a few hours later.

Investigators say a gun matching shell casings from the scene was recovered from the car.

Fresno police officers later confirmed they were the suspects in the shooting and took over the investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno centralcrimeassaultattackshooting
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
14-year-old boy killed, woman injured in Merced shooting, police say
Fresno police officers open fire on armed suspect in central Fresno
92-year-old woman found shot in Merced, authorities say
Woman shot in Central Fresno, police searching for gunman
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno police officers open fire on armed suspect in central Fresno
Man shot by Fresno police after killing his mom, investigators say
Newsom explains why you probably won't get a vaccine in 2020
92-year-old woman found shot in Merced, authorities say
Immanuel Schools, Fresno Co. agree to resolve court battle over opening violations
Man arrested for hit-and-run crash that killed 15-year-old
14-year-old boy killed, woman injured in Merced shooting, police say
Show More
Here's how Creek Fire victims can apply for aid from FEMA
Central California coronavirus cases
Pelosi sets 48-hour deadline to OK stimulus deal before Nov. 3
Daughter helps couple keep Big Fresno Fair photo booth tradition
CA mother missing for 12 days in Zion National Park found safe
More TOP STORIES News