3 suspects who attacked, shot Fresno street vendor arrested

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three suspects accused of shooting a street vendor in central Fresno on Sunday have been arrested, authorities sayFresno police say the attack happened shortly before 5 pm near Mariposa Street and Madison Avenue.Investigators say the two suspects, Anthony Sandoval, 20, and an unnamed teen, tried attacking the vendor. As he was running away, one of them pulled out a gun and shot him in the leg.A bystander was able to help the vendor until paramedics arrived. He was taken to a nearby hospital.The suspects had left the scene in a dark-colored Hyundai driven by Diana Pineda-Garcia, 21, but a California Highway Patrol officer stopped the car at McCall and Highway 180 a few hours later.Investigators say a gun matching shell casings from the scene was recovered from the car.Fresno police officers later confirmed they were the suspects in the shooting and took over the investigation.