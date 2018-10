Three teens were arrested and now face charges for carjacking a woman in Visalia.It happened early Tuesday morning at the 7-Eleven on Walnut near Court Street.Police say three teens between the ages of 15 and 16 walked up to the victim, took her car keys and sped off in her car.Officers tracked down the vehicle and the teens later that morning, taking them into custody.All three were booked into the Tulare County Juvenile Hall for carjacking and conspiracy.