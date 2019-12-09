3 vehicles catch fire in yard of Fresno County property

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fire investigators are working to determine what sparked an early morning fire in Fresno County.Two semi tractor-trailers and a utility truck were discovered on fire in the yard of a home on Whitesbridge near Yuba, about nine miles from Kerman, at around 2:30 a.m.Crews were able to stop the flames from reaching a home on the property as well as other nearby vehicles.The cause of the fire is under investigation.