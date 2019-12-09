fire

3 vehicles catch fire in yard of Fresno County property

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fire investigators are working to determine what sparked an early morning fire in Fresno County.

Two semi tractor-trailers and a utility truck were discovered on fire in the yard of a home on Whitesbridge near Yuba, about nine miles from Kerman, at around 2:30 a.m.

Crews were able to stop the flames from reaching a home on the property as well as other nearby vehicles.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno countyfire
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIRE
Fires in vacant buildings are rising in Fresno
Warehouse fire lights up downtown Fresno
Crews investigating cause of two-alarm fire at east central Fresno auto shop
10 animals killed in barn fire at Ohio wildlife park
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Visalia Police searching for man who choked, sexually assaulted woman in Walmart parking lot
Homes flooded, belongings destroyed in Parlier
Man dies after being shot in central Fresno apartment
Petition wants NFL to remove Mike Vick as Pro Bowl captain
World Anti-Doping Agency imposes 4-year ban on Russia
Church nativity scene depicts holy family as caged refugees
Autopsy planned for Monday for Chicago-born rapper Juice WRLD
Show More
Highway 41 closed after man shot while driving on freeway
3 shot in drive-by shooting in Fresno County, deputies searching for gunman
Visalia Rawhide gets new ownership
Electric Christmas Parade lights up streets of Old Town Clovis
Senior citizen survives Madera canal car crash, but dies after escaping his car
More TOP STORIES News