3-year-old boy found alone and crying in Texas cornfield

Border Patrol agents are searching for the family of a 3-year-old boy who was found alone, crying in a Texas cornfield.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says the young child had his name and phone numbers written on his shoes.

Customs officials believe he was with a larger group of people who ran when they encountered border agents.

