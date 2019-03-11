3-year-old dies in apartment fire after babysitter leaves for store, investigators say

CVFD is on scene of an apartment fire with a confirmed fatality at the Cozumel Apartments. Scene is under investigation by @hcfmo. Further information will be released as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/SizH5F3fZv — Community VFD (@CommunityVFD) March 11, 2019

Sweet little boy. This is Gio Lyles. Mom says her cousin was babysitting him while she was at work. That’s when the fire happened. Gio died this morning. Mom says he was 3 (not 2 as investigators previously said). #abc13 https://t.co/FFGqklqRTG pic.twitter.com/FKJFmBFEUV — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) March 11, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas -- It was a tragic scene at the Cozumel Apartments in southwest Harris County after a fire took the life of a 3-year-old boy.Firefighters arrived at the apartment complex around 1:30 a.m. in the 6400 block of Sierra Blanca Drive and found flames coming from one of the units.The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office reported that a 19-year-old woman was babysitting her relative, Gio Lyles. She allegedly told investigators that she left the apartment to go to the store while Gio was sleeping, but when she got back, she saw heavy smoke coming from the apartment.Fire officials said the fire started in the kitchen on the stove.Gio was pronounced dead at Texas Children's Hospital West. The woman was taken to Ben Taub Hospital for smoke inhalation.