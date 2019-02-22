3-year-old in critical condition after falling into pool

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A 3-year-old child has been hospitalized after falling in a pool just outside Selma.

It happened at about 12.15 p.m. on the 8700 block of S Indianola Ave near Manning Ave.

When firefighters reached, they found a family member had taken the child out of the pool.

The child was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center in Downtown Fresno in serious condition.

It is not known how long the child was in the water or how the child ended up in there.

Fire officials are using this an opportunity to remind everyone to always have your pool secured at all times.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
poolchild injuredSelma
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Deadly hit-and-run crash in Northeast Fresno
Several services to be held to honor Fresno Police Officer Phia Vang
Crews working to fix water main break in Clovis
Video shows young conservative activists being assaulted on Berkeley Campus
SJ neighbor creates buzz over his plans to increase honey bee population
Virgin Mary appears on Texas family's home
Woman escapes attempted rape using her morning coffee
NASA: Glacier double the size of NYC about to collapse
Show More
New hope for depression: FDA to soon approve ketamine nasal spray
Mom fatally struck with family outside 7-Eleven was pregnant
BAD NEWS: Your tax refund is probably going to get smaller
A shameful history of racism links Fresno to Oscar-nominated film 'Green Book'
2 suspects in custody after ATM robbing spree in Madera
More News