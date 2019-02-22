3-year-old in critical condition after falling into pool

A 3-year-old child has been hospitalized after falling in a pool just outside Selma.It happened at about 12.15 p.m. on the 8700 block of S Indianola Ave near Manning Ave.When firefighters reached, they found a family member had taken the child out of the pool.The child was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center in Downtown Fresno in serious condition.It is not known how long the child was in the water or how the child ended up in there.Fire officials are using this an opportunity to remind everyone to always have your pool secured at all times.