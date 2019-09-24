crime

3-year-old in critical condition after gang-related shooting in Coalinga

COALINGA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Coalinga Police are investigating a shooting that sent a three-year-old girl to the hospital.

It happened just after 10:30 p.m. Monday at a home on Pleasant and Alfred.

Police say someone walked up to the home and fired five gunshots.

One of them hit the girl, who was laying on her father's chest inside the home.

The father took the child to police headquarters, where fire personnel treated her injury.

She was then airlifted to a hospital in Community Regional Medical Center.

Police say there were seven children and four adults in the home at the time of the shooting.

The child was last reported in critical condition with a wound to her shoulder.

Police are calling this a gang-related shooting.
