MURDER

3 years after unsolved murder of two teenagers, families plead for witnesses

EMBED </>More Videos

It’s been three years since a shooting at a Fresno house party killed two young teens but detectives have refused to give up finding the killer.

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
It's been three years since a shooting at a Fresno house party killed two young teens but detectives have refused to give up finding the killer.

Family and friends made a public plea for the witnesses to come forward on Thursday.

RELATED: Detectives ask public for help in solving deadly party shooting

Every photo and every memory of 17-year-old William Harris and 19-year-old Kayla DeBorde are treasured deeply by their families.

It's all they have to hold on to, after the two teenagers were killed at a house party back in 2016.

"Our lives have changed forward. I mean I lost my son, he never got to have a driver's license, he never got to have a girlfriend, get married," says Lori Harris-Ray, William's mother.

Detectives say the house party had been advertised on social media. A fight broke out, followed by gunshots, and the two teens were caught in the violence. Fresno County deputies detained several people that night, but no arrests have ever been made.

"They don't have a conscience, and whoever knows, they don't have a conscience either, they don't have a life," says Brandi Collins, Kayla's mother.

The shooting left Kayla's 4-year-old daughter without a mother. Her family hopes that as the young adults who attended the party become parents themselves, they'll realize the grief their silence has caused.

"That's troubling to know they are carrying on with their life unscathed when it is a daily battle for us," said Kevin Harris, William's father.

Detectives say there were anywhere from 150 to 300 guests in attendance. But they have struggled with getting anyone to cooperate. The family says the culture of silence hurts them just as much as the murders themselves.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crimecrimestoppersunsolved crimemurdershootingdeadly shootingFresno
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MURDER
Juror remembers convicting man accused of killing Fresno mother in previous felony
Boyfriend with domestic violence history charged with Fresno mother's murder
20 years later: What led to the murder of four people in Yosemite
Police search for killer after Fresno mother with serious injuries dies at hospital
More murder
Top Stories
Man arrested after killing 2-year-old daughter's pet rabbit
Valley veteran faces possible deportation due to troubled past
Longtime shelter dog helps to rescue kittens trapped in storm drain
Man tries to lure schoolgirl into his car near Ashlan & Polk
Central Valley growers welcome rain to irrigate crops
Pastor gets 75 years in prison for child sex abuse
Restaurant owner won't serve customers wearing MAGA hats
Citywide gang sweep leads to 76 felony arrests in 10 days
Show More
January storms push Sierra Nevada snowpack to 100 percent
EXCLUSIVE: PG&E CEO refuses to answer ABC7's questions after court appearance
Goodell mentions missed call during Rams-Saints NFC game
Visalia woman arrested; found in possession of meth and black tar heroin
Nursing assistant accused of sexually assaulting patient
More News