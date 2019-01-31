3 years after unsolved murder of two teenagers, families plead for witnesses

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --It's been three years since a shooting at a Fresno house party killed two young teens but detectives have refused to give up finding the killer.
Family and friends made a public plea for the witnesses to come forward on Thursday.
Every photo and every memory of 17-year-old William Harris and 19-year-old Kayla DeBorde are treasured deeply by their families.
It's all they have to hold on to, after the two teenagers were killed at a house party back in 2016.
"Our lives have changed forward. I mean I lost my son, he never got to have a driver's license, he never got to have a girlfriend, get married," says Lori Harris-Ray, William's mother.
Detectives say the house party had been advertised on social media. A fight broke out, followed by gunshots, and the two teens were caught in the violence. Fresno County deputies detained several people that night, but no arrests have ever been made.
"They don't have a conscience, and whoever knows, they don't have a conscience either, they don't have a life," says Brandi Collins, Kayla's mother.
The shooting left Kayla's 4-year-old daughter without a mother. Her family hopes that as the young adults who attended the party become parents themselves, they'll realize the grief their silence has caused.
"That's troubling to know they are carrying on with their life unscathed when it is a daily battle for us," said Kevin Harris, William's father.
Detectives say there were anywhere from 150 to 300 guests in attendance. But they have struggled with getting anyone to cooperate. The family says the culture of silence hurts them just as much as the murders themselves.