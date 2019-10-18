loma prieta earthquake

30 years after the Loma Prieta earthquake, a Fresno man remembers his partner

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's a note he's kept close for 30 years.

Jim Kinnison from Fresno says he was the last to see Melissa Maxwell the day she died.

Kinnison and Maxwell were both investigators and partners at the Alameda County District Attorney's office in 1989.

On October 17th of that year, they were working together in Sacramento, but Maxwell told Kinnison she needed to be back by 5 p.m. to head to San Francisco.

"She put a note on my wall saying she had to be back by 5, because she had to take care of her niece in san Francisco because her brother and sister-in-law were going to the world series," says Kinnison.

Kinnison says Maxwell was on the road when the quake hit.

The 6.9 magnitude Loma Prieta earthquake reduced thousands of homes to rubble, and flattened the double decker Cypress freeway.

More than 63 were killed and at least 42 of those who died were on the freeway that collapsed.

Maxwell was one of those victims.

"It was tons of concrete, steel... it crushed everything underneath. She's too young to die. Especially like that," Kinnison says.

Kinnison says the day after the earthquake, he was assigned to pick up a doctor from Mexico who specialized in rescuing victims' disaster zones.

He took him to the bridge, later learning it was also Maxwell's grave.

"They flew him in to see if he can get trapped people from out of the freeway."

To this day, Kinnison remembers the devastation.

It's a day he'll never forget, and once a year, he makes sure to remember the partner he lost.

"On the morning of the anniversary, I'll say hello to Mellisa," he says.

And while the note is simple, It's a memory Kinnison plans to keep for years to come.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnoloma prieta earthquake
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LOMA PRIETA EARTHQUAKE
California earthquake alerts to become available statewide
Deadly bridge collapses throughout recent history
PHOTOS: The Loma Prieta earthquake
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Parents share memories of 5-year-old Kassidy who drowned in bathtub
Trial begins for Visalia couple accused of starving children
Chase leads to rearrest of woman who streamed crash that killed sister
Tulare County sergeant arrested, charged with domestic violence
Get your cat vaccinated for rabies, say Fresno County health officials
Man who tried to stab 8 people in Fresno appears in court
The Earthquake Effect: Scientists call Bay Area 'Tectonic Time Bomb'
Show More
2020 groundwater rules will have significant impact on farmers
Tulare County officers mourn K-9 deputy killed in crash
Preliminary 3.7-magnitude earthquake strikes near Hollister
95 percent of tested baby foods in US have toxic metals: Study
Yosemite National Park Leads the Way in Deaf Services
More TOP STORIES News