EARTHQUAKE

3.1 magnitude earthquake reported in Oakhurst

A 3.1 magnitude earthquake has been reported in Oakhurst by the U.S. Geological Survey.

A 3.1 magnitude earthquake has been reported in Oakhurst.


It happened at 11:32 p.m. on Sunday.

It is unclear if there is any damage or injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for more updates.
