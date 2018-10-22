3.1 magnitude earthquake reported in Oakhurst

Personalize your weather by entering a location.
KFSN
Monday, October 22, 2018 11:56AM
A 3.1 magnitude earthquake has been reported in Oakhurst by the U.S. Geological Survey.
A 3.1 magnitude earthquake has been reported in Oakhurst.
It happened at 11:32 p.m. on Sunday.
It is unclear if there is any damage or injuries.
This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for more updates.
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
