fraud

32 arrested for $269k welfare, auto insurance fraud in Tulare County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Tulare County District Attorney's Office served dozens of felony arrest warrants for welfare and auto insurance, resulting in the arrest or citation of 32 people earlier this week.

They range in age from 19 to 69, and live in all parts of the county, from Porterville to Farmersville.

Authorities said 28 individuals committed welfare fraud, totaling more than $260,000. The crimes included failure to report income, failure to report changes in household income and trafficking EBT benefits for financial gain.

"The reason we take this so seriously is because these are crimes that impact everybody. Those that are receiving fraudulent welfare benefits are taking away from those that are truly deserving of those benefits. Those that commit auto insurance fraud are obviously raising the premiums for everybody in the state," said Tulare County Assistant District Attorney Robert Dempsie.
Four other people were caught for auto insurance fraud. The district attorney's office said more than $8,000 was stolen in false claims of vehicle theft and accident reports.

Auto insurance fraud can include fraudulently reporting a crash or car theft.

There are also various types of welfare fraud, including failing to report income and selling or trading EBT cards, or food stamps, for financial gain.

If you choose to cheat the system, prosecutors say you could face prison time and risk the chance of receiving benefits again.

In the case of auto insurance fraud, you may never be able to get another policy.

"Because referrals come from so many different sources and because it is a crime that impacts everybody, sometimes in their pocketbook in this way. People are watching, and you will be caught," said Dempsie.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tulare countywelfaretulare countyfraud
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FRAUD
Woman charged with insurance fraud after attempt to sue Sonic
Felicity Huffman remorseful for role in college scandal, co-stars say
Elizabeth Holmes, Theranos founder, faces judge on fraud charges
Scammers targeting Medicare beneficiaries in genetic testing fraud scheme
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News