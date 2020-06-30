32-year-old Fresno man accused of raping 12-year-old girl after meeting her on online apps

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Sheriff's Office has arrested a 32-year-old man who allegedly raped a 12-year-old girl he met online.

Detectives say Carmelo Vasquez of Fresno raped the young girl on Monday, after communicating with her on social media apps Snapchat and MeetMe for about two months.

The parents of the girl first contacted the Fresno County Sheriff's Office early that morning to report their daughter was missing. They said she was home Sunday night, but when they woke up in the morning she was gone.

At about 6 am on Monday, the girl returned home.

She told her family she had snuck out of her home at around 1 in the morning and left with Vasquez who had picked her up in his vehicle. The sheriff's office says he took her to his home and raped her, and later dropped her off at her house and drove away.



Vasquez has been booked into the Fresno County Jail for rape and several other sexual assault charges.

His bail is set at $195,000.

The sheriff's office says it is possible there are other victims of Vasquez, and are urging anyone with information about him to contact Detective Justin Williamson at (559) 600-8216.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnorapechild sex assault
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Newsom: Changes to California's stay at home order on Wednesday
Fresno murder suspect dies after shootout with SoCal authorities, police say
Central California coronavirus cases
'Golden State Killer' pleads guilty to 13 murders, dozens of rapes across California
Human remains found during search for missing Fort Hood soldier
Minor League Baseball 2020 season canceled amid COVID-19 pandemic
Visalia Unified wants Black Lives Matter signs removed from high school fence
Show More
507 inmates at Fresno County Jail have tested positive for COVID-19
State Superintendent holds hearing on school police reforms
6 displaced after bed catches fire at southeast Fresno motel
Fauci warns US could see 100k coronavirus cases per day
Woman discovers dead puppies in bags on rural road in Dinuba
More TOP STORIES News