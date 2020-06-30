32-year-old Fresno man accused of raping 12-year-old girl after meeting her on online apps

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Sheriff's Office has arrested a 32-year-old man who allegedly raped a 12-year-old girl he met online.Detectives say Carmelo Vasquez of Fresno raped the young girl on Monday, after communicating with her on social media apps Snapchat and MeetMe for about two months.The parents of the girl first contacted the Fresno County Sheriff's Office early that morning to report their daughter was missing. They said she was home Sunday night, but when they woke up in the morning she was gone.At about 6 am on Monday, the girl returned home.She told her family she had snuck out of her home at around 1 in the morning and left with Vasquez who had picked her up in his vehicle. The sheriff's office says he took her to his home and raped her, and later dropped her off at her house and drove away.Vasquez has been booked into the Fresno County Jail for rape and several other sexual assault charges.His bail is set at $195,000.The sheriff's office says it is possible there are other victims of Vasquez, and are urging anyone with information about him to contact Detective Justin Williamson at (559) 600-8216.