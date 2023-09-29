34th annual Reel Pride Film Festival kicks off in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- This year's Reel Pride Film Festival kicked off at Fresno City College on Friday.

The annual event is a chance to increase awareness of the LGBTQIA+ community through short films and movies.

Earlier in the day, students gathered on campus at Fresno City College to watch a short film by young people called Egghead and Twinkie.

There was also a red carpet event outside the Tower Theatre for the opening night feature film Glitter and Doom.

The musical includes the iconic hits of the Indigo Girls.

Well, the reality is that youth who identify as LGBTQ, or even their allies, often find that they're not supported by the greater body of our community. So, this is an opportunity for them to be surrounded by people that are like them-- or not like them-- but accept them for who they are," said Veronica Salmeron-Sosa, the vice president of festival operations.

The festival runs through Sunday.

