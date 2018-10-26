HIT AND RUN

35 people killed on Fresno streets this year, 22 of them pedestrians

EMBED </>More Videos

Fresno police officers have released new photos of the hit-and-run driver who killed a woman near First and McKinley Thursday night.

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fresno police officers have released new photos of the hit-and-run driver who killed a woman near First and McKinley Thursday night.

51-year-old Altagracia Buenrostro is the city's 22nd fatality, in a year that been particularly deadly for pedestrians.

Hit and run crashes have become one of the city's most prolific problems.

35 people have been killed on Fresno roads this year.

The majority of them, pedestrians.

Anita Pano of Fresno has had several close calls.

"I've actually been hit by a car at least close five or six times. whether I've been on a bike or walking," said Pano.

Thursday night's deadly hit and run happened just a week after a woman was clipped by a driver while jaywalking across Blackstone.

Chief Jerry Dyer says both of the victims were distracted.

"I think at times people get into a crosswalk and have a false sense of security that the crosswalk is going to protect them as if there is a barrier," said Chief Dyer.

Officers say drivers are just as responsible for yielding and staying alert.

Thursday night's case, the car never stopped.

The collision is now a felony hit-and-run investigation.

"I don't believe that the laws are strict enough for hit and run and perhaps if the laws were more strict, we would have less hit and runs," said Chief Dyer.

Motor officers are holding a citywide saturation right now.

The chief says the number of pedestrian deaths has skyrocketed the last two years.

"Some people cross the street and they just think the car is going to stop, and that's not the case," said Pano.

The operation focuses on both drivers and pedestrians who violate traffic laws.

It will continue until 10 p.m. Friday night.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hit and runhit and run accidentfatal crashFresno
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HIT AND RUN
Woman killed in Central Fresno hit and run identified
"No contest" plea could be strategic in hit and run killing Clovis Unified vice principal
18-year-old pleads no contest to hit-and-run that killed Gavin Gladding
Police release new photos of SUV and driver involved in Central Fresno hit and run
More hit and run
Top Stories
Texas man arrested over alleged plot to kill and eat young girl
Sentencing delayed for man convicted of killing another man with a sword
How Central Valley businesses can receive state funds for employee training
Suspect arrested in Florida in connection with mailed pipe bombs
Cesar Sayoc, pipe bomb suspect, has record including bomb threat
PIPE BOMB SCARE: Who are the targets?
Girl Scouts' personal information affected by recent data breach
'Megyn Kelly Today' morning show canceled by NBC
Show More
Former Fresno Fuego player fighting for his life after suffering brain aneurysm
Panel truck crashes into two cars in Southeast Fresno
Multiple people in the hospital after 2 cars collide in Central Fresno
Woman killed in Central Fresno hit and run identified
Police arrest two Reedley High students after loaded gun found in locker
More News