35 people killed on Fresno streets this year, 22 of them pedestrians

Fresno police officers have released new photos of the hit-and-run driver who killed a woman near First and McKinley Thursday night.51-year-old Altagracia Buenrostro is the city's 22nd fatality, in a year that been particularly deadly for pedestrians.Hit and run crashes have become one of the city's most prolific problems.35 people have been killed on Fresno roads this year.The majority of them, pedestrians.Anita Pano of Fresno has had several close calls."I've actually been hit by a car at least close five or six times. whether I've been on a bike or walking," said Pano.Thursday night's deadly hit and run happened just a week after a woman was clipped by a driver while jaywalking across Blackstone.Chief Jerry Dyer says both of the victims were distracted."I think at times people get into a crosswalk and have a false sense of security that the crosswalk is going to protect them as if there is a barrier," said Chief Dyer.Officers say drivers are just as responsible for yielding and staying alert.Thursday night's case, the car never stopped.The collision is now a felony hit-and-run investigation."I don't believe that the laws are strict enough for hit and run and perhaps if the laws were more strict, we would have less hit and runs," said Chief Dyer.Motor officers are holding a citywide saturation right now.The chief says the number of pedestrian deaths has skyrocketed the last two years."Some people cross the street and they just think the car is going to stop, and that's not the case," said Pano.The operation focuses on both drivers and pedestrians who violate traffic laws.It will continue until 10 p.m. Friday night.