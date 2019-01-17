EARTHQUAKE

3.5 preliminary magnitude earthquake strikes Piedmont

EMBED </>More Videos

A 3.5 preliminary magnitude earthquake has struck Piedmont, according to the USGS. The earthquake struck at 6:11 a.m. and had a depth of 7 miles. (KGO-TV)

PIEDMONT, Calif. --
A 3.5 preliminary magnitude earthquake has struck Piedmont, according to the USGS. The earthquake struck at 6:11 a.m. and had a depth of 7 miles. There are no immediate reports of damage.

RELATED: Bay Area Earthquake Tracker

BART is reporting delays as crews inspect the tracks.



Yesterday, a 3.4 magnitude earthquake struck in Piedmont followed by 2.0 and 1.9 magnitude aftershocks.

EMBED More News Videos

A 3.4 preliminary magnitude earthquake struck Piedmont this morning. Aftershocks of 2.0 and 1.9 magnitudes have also struck the region.

See more stories, photos and video on earthquakes.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
earthquakeUSGSPiedmont
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EARTHQUAKE
Los Angeles unveils earthquake warning app
Magnitude 4.4 earthquake jolts Tennessee
How earthquakes are measured
Magnitude 4.8 earthquake hits Alaska near Anchorage
More earthquake
Top Stories
Highway 140 is now open after storm moves through Central Valley
Tahoe area braces for blizzard with avalanche warnings
2 SoCal couples struggle with LAUSD strike and shutdown
NJ suspect drops from ceiling into stores, drinks liquor in bizarre spree
VIDEO: Big rig slams into center divider on 91 Freeway in Anaheim
Sears survives after $5B rescue plan approved
9-year-old boy killed while playing with gun with cousin
First major storm of year hits the Foothills, Mariposa County
Show More
Woman's obituary censored for criticizing President Trump
Bull rider dies after being stomped on chest during competition
Police: 2 killed over IHOP order in Alabama
'God put me on that road for a reason:' Heroic nurse helped trooper who was shot
Former NFL player tackles Peeping Tom outside bedroom window
More News