3.5 preliminary magnitude earthquake strikes Piedmont

PIEDMONT, Calif. --A 3.5 preliminary magnitude earthquake has struck Piedmont, according to the USGS. The earthquake struck at 6:11 a.m. and had a depth of 7 miles. There are no immediate reports of damage.
BART is reporting delays as crews inspect the tracks.
Blue = yesterday— Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoABC7) January 17, 2019
Red = today
Look at how similar they are not only in location but also magnitude & depth #earthquake pic.twitter.com/QY5kmhJSUS
Yesterday, a 3.4 magnitude earthquake struck in Piedmont followed by 2.0 and 1.9 magnitude aftershocks.
