35-year-old bicyclist struck, injured by vehicle in east central Fresno

A damaged bicycle, shoes, and other belongings are spread across the sidewalk along where police say a pedestrian was hit by a car. There’s a roadblock on Olive near Winery as police investigate. This is directly next to Ewing Elementary. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/8oN01YPB34 — Nathalie Granda (@NathalieABC30) September 24, 2019

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A bicyclist was hospitalized after he was struck by a vehicle in east central Fresno on Tuesday afternoon.Fresno Police say the 35-year-old man was riding his bike on the sidewalk, against traffic, at around 4 p.m. when he turned in front of a driver.The man was transported to Community Regional Medical Center with a broken leg and lacerations to his head. His condition is not known at this time.Officers say the driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with officers.Winery and Olive Avenues have been blocked off as police continue their investigation. Officers are detouring traffic in the area.