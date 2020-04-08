36-year-old woman identified as body found in aqueduct near Huron

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Sheriff's Office has identified the body found in the California Aqueduct near Huron Tuesday afternoon as 36-year-old Ashley Padilla of Armona.
An employee with the Department of Water Resources told officials he saw something floating in the aqueduct just after 2 p.m.
CHP Coalinga pulled it out of the water and confirmed it was a body. The Fresno County Sheriff's Office was also called to the scene.
Officials are still establishing how the body ended up in the water.
