PEDESTRIAN KILLED

37-year-old woman hit, killed by car in Dos Palos

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A 37-year-old Dos Palos woman has died after being hit by a car while crossing Highway 33 near Valeria Street, CHP reported.

Officers say the man driving the vehicle was headed north on the highway when he saw the woman. He told CHP he had tried avoiding her, but crashed into her.

Authorities say the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

California Highway Patrol Los Banos is investigating the crash, but do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor.

The name of the woman has not been released at this time.
