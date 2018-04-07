4 arrested after delivery driver shot at during prank pizza order

EMBED </>More Videos

Four arrested after delivery driver shot at during prank pizza order.

MAGNOLIA, Texas --
Four people have been arrested after a woman trying to deliver a pizza to a home in Magnolia was shot at by masked men.

Deputies have arrested Jonathan Gomez, 19, Brandon Ramirez, 19, Miguel Mares, 18, and a 16-year-old male in connection to the crime.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, a woman working for Pizza Hut tried to deliver a pizza to a home in the 29500 block of Tanglewood Road on Tuesday.

When she rang the doorbell, the woman says the homeowner answered the front door by remote from another location and said he hadn't ordered any pizza. He ordered her off his property.

The Pizza Hut employee left, and as she drove away onto Highland Boulevard, she saw a dark-colored Chevy Tahoe driving toward her. The SUV, registered to Gomez, then blocked the entire roadway.



The woman says two people got out and walked toward her. One of them was holding a gun.

As the woman put her vehicle in reverse and backed up, she said she heard one gunshot.

After fleeing, the delivery driver got a safe distance away, hid under a house and called 911.

The Pizza Hut delivery employee had a dash mounted camera in her vehicle which captured the incident.

Deputies recovered a shell casing from the scene.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
drivershootingdashcam videopizzacaught on cameraprankMagnolia
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News