4 boys, ages 12 to 14, arrested for rape in Delaware

Jim Gardner reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on January 18, 2019.

NEW CASTLE COUNTY --
Police in Delaware are investigating a disturbing crime involving the rape of a girl by four boys all under the age of 15, and they fear more victims may be out there.

The attack happened inside a home on the unit block of Auckland Drive back on December 11th.

New Castle County officials say one 14-year-old, two 13-year-olds, and one 12-year-old forced the girl inside a home.

The alleged assailants, who we are not identifying because of their ages, then attacked her.

One teen reportedly threatened the girl with a gun, warning her not to report it.

All four have been charged as juveniles with felony rape.

If you have any information on the attack or other victims, contact New Castle County Police.
