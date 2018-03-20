FRESNO

4 car crash on the 168 in East Central Fresno leaves 1 dead and another injured

Highway 168 in East Central Fresno is back open to drivers after an overnight crash that left a woman dead. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Highway 168 in East Central Fresno is back open to drivers after an overnight crash that left a woman dead.

The highway patrol said a 26-year-old man driving a Hyundai lost control of his car about 11:30 Monday night on the 168 on-ramp at Shields going down an embankment. The car careened off the concrete center median and came to rest in the middle of the highway.

Moments later, three other cars crashed into the first car.

A woman driving an Acura died at the scene. The man involved in the initial crash was hurt. He's being treated at the hospital and is expected to recover.

The two other drivers were not hurt.

It's not known what caused him to lose control of the car.
