4 hospitalized, including children, after Visalia police chase ends in crash

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Four people were sent to the hospital following a short police chase in Visalia on Monday afternoon.Officers responded to a call of shots fired in the area of North Giddings just before 12:30 p.m. Shortly after arriving, Visalia Police say the female suspect, identified as 31-year-old Yvonne Quintana, sped off in a silver sedan.Quintana headed south before crashing into a black Ford Explorer at the intersection of Tulare and Giddings, which then hit a sixth-grade girl standing at the corner."There was a black SUV that was also involved," said Visalia Police Sgt. Gary Williams. "Three people (inside the Ford Explorer) transported and a sixth-grade girl at the hospital now being treated."Quintana took off running after the crash but was caught with the help of a K9 officer. She was arrested and faces several charges.Witnesses told police Quintana had a weapon, but officers have not yet recovered it.Further information regarding the victims' conditions was not immediately available.