4 injured after ambulance overturns in NY accident, officials say

The accident between two ambulances happened at the corner of Brook Avenue and East 142nd Street in Mott Haven shortly after 4 p.m. The crash also knocked down a street sign.
Surveillance video of the two FDNY ambulances crashing at a East 142nd/Brook Avenue in Mott Haven, for EMTs taken to the hospital with serious injuries, all expected to survive @ABC7 @ABC7NYNewsDesk pic.twitter.com/m1dvlerrWh— Naveen Dhaliwal (@NaveenABC7) August 10, 2019
The four patients were taken to the hospital with broken bones. An EMT was also injured. The victims are all expected to survive.