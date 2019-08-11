4 injured after ambulance overturns in NY accident, officials say

MOTT HAVEN, Bronx -- Four people suffered serious injuries after an ambulance overturned in an accident in the Bronx, officials say.

The accident between two ambulances happened at the corner of Brook Avenue and East 142nd Street in Mott Haven shortly after 4 p.m. The crash also knocked down a street sign.



The four patients were taken to the hospital with broken bones. An EMT was also injured. The victims are all expected to survive.
