crash

4 injured in Porterville crash, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Porterville police say alcohol played a role in a crash that sent four people to the hospital on Friday night.

Police say Rebecca Inman and her passenger were traveling westbound on Gibbons, approaching Main Street just before 11 p.m. Inman passed a stop sign and hit a 2016 Mercedes.

All four people involved in the crash were injured. A 69-year-old female passenger in the Mercedes suffered major injuries. She was taken to a Bay Area hospital in critical condition.

The Tulare County District Attorney's Office is reviewing the case to determine what charges Inman will face.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
portervilleduiportervilleporterville police departmentcrash
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRASH
Teen arrested after crashing stolen car in Porterville
Fresno PD motorcycle officer injured after colliding with car
Coca-Cola tractor-trailer crashes into Pennsylvania home
Woman, child injured after reckless driver runs stop sign
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 bodies found on houseboat on Lake McClure ID'd as La Grange and Merced natives
Foggy Day School Schedules, Fog Tracker from ABC30
43-year-old man identified as central Fresno homicide victim
Oscars 2020: Full list of nominations
Merced Co. coroner looking for family of deceased 55-year-old man
Teen arrested after crashing stolen car in Porterville
California police say missing 11-year-old boy found dead
Show More
Matchbox Twenty coming to Fresno in September
Booker ends presidential bid after polling, money struggles
Flu leaves 4-year-old Iowa girl blind, family says
Downtown Dinuba jewelry store loses thousands after robbery Friday night
Fresno hiker found alive after going missing in Utah canyon returns home
More TOP STORIES News