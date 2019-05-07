4 people detained in connection to two overnight robberies in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Four people have been detained in connection to two overnight robberies in Fresno, police say.The first robbery occured a little after 9:30 p.m. on Monday at Gateway Market on Belmont and Roosevelt.Police say three men went into the store and one was armed with a gun.Officers say the suspects threatened employees and took off with about $300.The second robbery took place just a little over an hour later, around 10:45 p.m.This time at Butler and Hazelwood at Boss's Liquor.Police say two men entered the store with a gun and took cash from the register and drove off.Later that night a vehicle matching that description was stopped at an apartment complex near South Orange and East Lyell Avenues.Police detained one person and gathered enough evidence to determine the others were in the complex.Using the help of K-9 officers and a CHP helicopter, they found the three others inside a garage and detained them.