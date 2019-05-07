armed robbery

4 people detained in connection to two overnight robberies in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Four people have been detained in connection to two overnight robberies in Fresno, police say.

The first robbery occured a little after 9:30 p.m. on Monday at Gateway Market on Belmont and Roosevelt.



Police say three men went into the store and one was armed with a gun.

Officers say the suspects threatened employees and took off with about $300.

The second robbery took place just a little over an hour later, around 10:45 p.m.

This time at Butler and Hazelwood at Boss's Liquor.

Police say two men entered the store with a gun and took cash from the register and drove off.

Later that night a vehicle matching that description was stopped at an apartment complex near South Orange and East Lyell Avenues.

Police detained one person and gathered enough evidence to determine the others were in the complex.

Using the help of K-9 officers and a CHP helicopter, they found the three others inside a garage and detained them.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
armed robbery
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ARMED ROBBERY
Juveniles rob man with car trouble at knifepoint in north Fresno
Man stabbed during robbery in Central Fresno parking lot
Suspect caught on camera robbing Clovis liquor store
Deputies searching for suspect who robbed Southwest Fresno market
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Kern County deputies recover occupied SUV from Kern River
Show More
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
More TOP STORIES News