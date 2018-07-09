Police: 4-year-old got gun out of mother's purse and shot himself at Myrtle Beach hotel

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. --
A 4-year-old boy is in critical condition after police said he accidentally shot himself with a gun he got from his mother's purse.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The incident happened Saturday at Oceans One Resort in Myrtle Beach.

Police said the child was playing without supervision when he found a .36-Caliber handgun in his mother's purse and accidentally shot himself in the head, WPDE reports.

The child was rushed to Grand Strand Medical Center for treatment where he is in critical condition.

Toddler, 2, dies of self-inflicted gunshot
The child accidentally shot himself in the head, police said.


His parents, Heather Lyn Odom and Jeremy Jermaine Barrett, of Aberdeen, were arrested and charged with unlawful neglect of a child.

Both appeared in court Sunday afternoon for a bond hearing and were released from custody.

"We're good parents! We work, we both have jobs. I have two jobs. I was going back to school in August as his dad was, going back to school," said Odom in court.

Odom described herself and the father as good parents who both have jobs. She said she planned to go back to school in August.

The parents were in another room in their suite when the shooting happened, police said.

The couple is due back in court in September.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child shotchild injuredshootingSouth Carolina
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News