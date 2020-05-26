4-year-old boy hospitalized, severely injured after accidentally being electrocuted in Oakhurst

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A four-year-old boy has been severely injured after accidentally being electrocuted in Oakhurst.The Madera County Sheriff's Office says it happened around 5 p.m. Monday afternoon when the boy was playing with a power inverter.MCSO Deputies, CAL Fire and first responders went to the home on Road 425A in Oakhurst and the boy was taken by ambulance to a local Vons, where he was then airlifted to a hospital in Fresno.No further details on the boy's condition were immediately available.