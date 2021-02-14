43-year-old man shot and killed in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Detectives swarmed an apartment complex in central Fresno after a 43-year-old man was shot inside.It was around 2 Sunday afternoon that police got the 911 call. A man was hit by gunfire near Mariposa and Grant.When officers arrived -- they found the victim lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound.Paramedics did what they could to save him."They performed CPR, but were unsuccessful in reviving him," says Fresno Police Lt. Mark Hudson.Investigators say a 40-year-old woman shot the man -- she was detained at the scene.Officers are still investigating the relationship between the two, but they believe it's likely they were dating."At least one gunshot wound caused that victim to die at the scene," Hudson said.Officers say the suspect is cooperating with them. At this point, she is still being interviewed by detectives.