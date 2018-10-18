44,000 pounds of metal balls spill, bounce down Seattle street

EMBED </>More Videos

At least four cars were hit by the balls, but no injuries were reported. (KOMO)

SEATTLE --
Tens of thousands of pounds of metal balls used for stone grinding spilled off a truck and began bouncing down the street in Seattle Wednesday.

At least four cars were hit by the balls, but no injuries were reported. The roadway on the city's west side was shut down for several hours as police worked to clean up the spill.

Robert Herman, the driver of the truck, immediately put on his brakes and called 911 when he realized his truck had lost its load.

"I'm looking back and then I see all these balls rolling down the street, and I said, 'Holy (expletive)!'" Herman told KOMO.

Herman, who was driving the balls to Salt Lake City, said he's glad the spill happened where it did. Had it occurred on the highway, he said, it could have caused a fatal accident.
Related Topics:
traffic accidentspillsu.s. & worldbizarreWashington
Top Stories
COOL PHOTO: Space satellite fuel tank falls back into atmosphere, found in Hanford orchard
Two Orosi men arrested for hanging dogs and beating them to death
Suspect in early morning officer-involved shooting identified
San Jose Archdiocese releases list of priests accused of molesting children
Worker accused of peeing on line at pork processing plant
Fresno man safe after being carjacked and kidnapped
Millions across CA participate in Great California Shakeout Drill
Fire officials investigate West Central Fresno fire that leaves family without home
Show More
FAMILY FOUND: Woman ditches 2-year-old at stranger's door
'NOT HIS FAULT' Family concerned for Astros fan's safety
How to win the lottery: Mega Millions myths busted
Parts of Temperance Avenue closed for construction
FBI agent who shot man on dance floor arraigned today
More News