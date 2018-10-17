HALLOWEEN

ABC's Halloween schedule begins with 'It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown'

(ABC)

It's time for Halloween specials, Charlie Brown!

ABC's 2018 Halloween programming kicks off Thursday night with the 1966 special It's the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown! followed by the Toy Story Halloween special. After that comes a host of frightful and delightful Halloween specials for your favorite ABC comedies and other programs:

THURSDAY, OCT. 18

It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT

Toy Story OF TERROR!, 8:30 p.m. ET | 7:30 p.m. CT

FRIDAY, OCT. 19

Fresh Off the Boat, 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT

Speechless, 8:30 p.m. ET | 7:30 p.m. CT

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 24

The Goldbergs, 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT

American Housewife, 8:30 p.m. ET | 7:30 p.m. CT

Modern Family, 9 p.m. ET | 8 p.m. CT

Single Parents, 9:30 p.m. ET | 8:30 p.m. CT

FRIDAY, OCT. 26

It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown and You're Not Elected, Charlie Brown, 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT

SUNDAY, OCT. 28

America's Funniest Home Videos, 7 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. CT

Dancing with the Stars: Juniors, 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT

WEEK OF OCT. 29

General Hospital, Check local listings

MONDAY, OCT. 29

Dancing with the Stars, 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT

TUESDAY, OCT. 30

The Conners, 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT

black-ish, 9 p.m. ET | 8 p.m. CT

Splitting Up Together, 9:30 p.m. ET | 8:30 p.m. CT

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 31

Jimmy Kimmel Live!, 11:35 p.m. ET | 10:35 p.m. CT

