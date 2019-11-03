body found

48-year-old man's body found in central Fresno canal

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters recovered a 48-year-old man's body from a canal in central Fresno Saturday afternoon.

Fresno Police say the man was discovered in the water near Yosemite and Belmont Avenues just before 12:30 p.m.

Officials say there were no signs of trauma to the man's body, but are still investigating how he ended up in the water.

The man's name has not been released. The Fresno County Coroner's Office will conduct an autopsy to determine a cause of death.
