Avoiding fireworks-related injuries this 4th of July

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Handling fireworks this Fourth of July holiday can be dangerous and health officials are reminding the public of how serious and painful the impact could be.

"It's really important not to handle fireworks because the risk of burn is very high," said Dr. Jesus Rodriguez with Kaiser Permanente.

Dr. Rodriguez says the chances of being burned are not worth the risk but if it happens, it's about acting quickly.

"If you end up with a burn from a firework, it's important to seek medical attention right away because these burns can lead to infection and severe scaring," he explained.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says last year, many of those who were hurt by fireworks around the holiday were children.

Sparklers accounted for about 600 emergency room visits and 38% of the injuries were burns.

Dr. Rodriguez says air quality is another major factor to be mindful of this week.

"Here in the Valley, we have a big problem with air pollution and fireworks do add to the bad air quality that we already have," Dr. Rodriguez said.

He says everyone can be impacted to some capacity but those with underlying health conditions will have it worse.

"That means people who have asthma or any other lung condition will be more severely affected and those without the condition can also be affected when the air pollution reached a certain level so if at all possible, limit the use of fireworks this holiday season."

Another suggestion is for people to enjoy fireworks with an inside view through a window.

He says the big message is for people to be mindful of what this week brings and be prepared to take quick action should anything go wrong.

"Enjoy a safe Fourth of July and do it responsibly," said Dr. Rodriguez.