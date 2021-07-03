California Highway Patrol reminding residents to drive safe during holiday weekend

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Following months of isolation and time away from the things we love, people are looking forward to getting together and celebrating Independence Day like never before.AAA is anticipating 48 million people will travel this weekend, including 91% who will drive to their destination despite high gas prices.Mark Choe owns Pines Resort in Bass Lake and says the 4th of July is typically their busiest time, but he expects even larger crowds this year because of the long weekend and California's recent reopening."Its just busiest than it has ever been, the amount of people that are actually on the resort, going to the restaurants, staying, all around," he said.Despite the expected influx of visitors, Choe says the Pines Resort, like many holiday destinations, is forced to do more with less."Definitely, we are feeling the labor shortage crunch," he said.He says the popular lakefront property is operating at 70% of its typical summer staffing. A message posted on the resort's Facebook page promotes several open positions while asking visitors for patience and understanding."People are working overtime and they're burnt out, but it is what it is," he said. "We have good managers and everyone understands it's crunch time, so just doing what we can."If you do plan to hit the road to celebrate the long weekend, the California Highway Patrol is urging patience and reminding everyone to be responsible when behind the wheel"We're going to have as many officers as we possibly can during this maximum enforcement period, which runs from Friday at 6 pm to Monday at midnight," says officer Mike Salas. "So we have quite a few days this holiday weekend, so you'll see a lot more officers out there. We're looking for those causing the most problems out there."