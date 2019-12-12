5 Chicago women face charges in $25K shoplifting spree in Kentucky

Five women from Chicago are accused in a cross-country shoplifting spree.

The women were arrested in Elizabethtown, Kentucky.

Police said the women stole more than $1,500 from a local supermarket. The suspects then fled the scene but were pulled over shortly after during a traffic stop, police said.

A search of their vehicle turned up a total of $25,000 worth of stolen beauty products, such as makeup, teeth whitener and hair care products.

Antoinette Avant, Casha Jackson, Kanissha Price, Elena Rios and Kimberly Coffer are accused of stealing the merchandise from various locations, according to arrest reports.

All five suspects were arrested and charged with engaging in organized crime, shoplifting over $500 and receiving stolen property over $10,000, according to police. They're expected in court on Dec. 20.
