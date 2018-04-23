5 children found in car after police break up drug deal in Southeast Fresno

Eleven Pounds of methamphetamine is off the streets after officers arrested four people in a drug deal in Southeast Fresno.Officers contacted Daniel Gonzales, Silvia Ochoa, Joseph Sanchez, and Ruben Hernandez in a Chevy Suburban Saturday night near Jensen and Second Street.During the investigation, officers found a duffel bag with 11 pounds of meth inside-- with an estimated street value of $100,000.Five children, ranging in age from six months to 14-years-old, were also in the car and witnessed the drug deal. They were placed in the care of the Department of Social Services.