5 children taken into protective custody after witnessing drug deal and bust

Five children were taken into protective custody during a weekend drug bust in Fresno. Four adults including their father and mother were arrested.It happened in the parking lot of a motel nearly Highway 99 and Jensen Avenue.The children ranged in age from six months to 14 years. They were in the family suburban along with 11 pounds of methamphetamine, when police moved in. Sgt. Adrian Alvarez says a citizens tip lead police to the drug deal which was underway when police arrived and resulted in more than just charges for selling drugs."This drug transaction took place in the vehicle, in the presence of the children, they witnessed it so the mother was also charged with child endangerment," said Sgt. Alvarez.The meth was worth about $1,000. Police say the male suspects including the children's father are all from Los Angeles. That is where police believe the drugs came from. The mother of the children has a Kern County address.Alvarez believes all the adults were involved." Oh, absolutely these individuals when we capture them have the telltale signs of doing this for a living, and they attempt to disguise it by bringing children like they are out on a family vacation when they are actually selling 11 pounds of drugs," said Sgt. Alvarez.The three men are in the Fresno County Jail. They will be arraigned on Tuesday.The mother of the children posted bond and has been released. She is scheduled to be in court next week.The children are in the care of Fresno County Child Protective Services. Information about them is confidential.