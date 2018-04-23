DRUG BUST

5 children taken into protective custody after witnessing drug deal and bust

EMBED </>More Videos

Five children were taken into protective custody during a weekend drug bust in Fresno. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Five children were taken into protective custody during a weekend drug bust in Fresno. Four adults including their father and mother were arrested.

It happened in the parking lot of a motel nearly Highway 99 and Jensen Avenue.

The children ranged in age from six months to 14 years. They were in the family suburban along with 11 pounds of methamphetamine, when police moved in. Sgt. Adrian Alvarez says a citizens tip lead police to the drug deal which was underway when police arrived and resulted in more than just charges for selling drugs.

"This drug transaction took place in the vehicle, in the presence of the children, they witnessed it so the mother was also charged with child endangerment," said Sgt. Alvarez.

The meth was worth about $1,000. Police say the male suspects including the children's father are all from Los Angeles. That is where police believe the drugs came from. The mother of the children has a Kern County address.

Alvarez believes all the adults were involved.

" Oh, absolutely these individuals when we capture them have the telltale signs of doing this for a living, and they attempt to disguise it by bringing children like they are out on a family vacation when they are actually selling 11 pounds of drugs," said Sgt. Alvarez.

The three men are in the Fresno County Jail. They will be arraigned on Tuesday.

The mother of the children posted bond and has been released. She is scheduled to be in court next week.

The children are in the care of Fresno County Child Protective Services. Information about them is confidential.

.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child endangermentdrug bust
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DRUG BUST
Three Visalia smoke shops busted for selling marijuana, pot products
Two arrested for Merced drug and gun bust
$18M worth of cocaine found inside boxes of donated bananas
Police arrest man in Southeast Fresno after finding loaded gun and cocaine during traffic stop
Fresno Police arrest man after finding 60lbs of marijuana, honey oil cartridges, and loaded gun in car
More drug bust
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News