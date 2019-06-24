5 dead after murder-suicide in San Jose, Calif., police say

The stand-off began at 8:40 Sunday night at a home on Habbitts Court off Senter Road after reports of shots fired. Police arriving at the scene said they located several family members who were fleeing the scene.
Officers used a bearcat to help rescue a man and woman from the house. The two victims were suffering from at least one gunshot wound each and were transported to the hospital, police say. They were pronounced deceased a short time later, authorities said.
At about 1:25 a.m., officers entered the house and found two women and the suspect suffering from at least one gunshot wound each. They were pronounced dead at the scene.
The incident is being investigated as a quadruple murder-suicide, according to authorities. It appears the suspect shot the four victims before committing suicide by shooting himself, police said. There are no outstanding suspects, authorities say.
Several people living near Habbitts Court have been evacuated; they are staying at a nearby community center. There is still a large police presence in the neighborhood.
Mario lives on the opposite side of Habbitts Ct. where the quadruple murder-suicide happened in San Jose. He heard the gunshots @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/QVUeoZxtlF— Jobina Fortson (@JobinaFortson) June 24, 2019
According to police, 2 people died at the hospital and 3 bodies were found inside the home involved on Habbitts Ct. One of the bodies found in the house is the shooting suspect. @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/g2OYY3bMwS— Jobina Fortson (@JobinaFortson) June 24, 2019
Devastating news. San Jose PD are investigating an overnight quadruple murder-suicide. Several people living near Habbitts Ct. have been evacuated. I’ll be live this morning with details @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/vGl53pZ0dd— Jobina Fortson (@JobinaFortson) June 24, 2019