5 dead after murder-suicide in San Jose, Calif., police say

By Jobina Fortson
SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Five people have died, including the suspect, after a standoff in San Jose, California, police said. All four of the victims died of gunshot wounds, authorities say.

The stand-off began at 8:40 Sunday night at a home on Habbitts Court off Senter Road after reports of shots fired. Police arriving at the scene said they located several family members who were fleeing the scene.

Officers used a bearcat to help rescue a man and woman from the house. The two victims were suffering from at least one gunshot wound each and were transported to the hospital, police say. They were pronounced deceased a short time later, authorities said.

At about 1:25 a.m., officers entered the house and found two women and the suspect suffering from at least one gunshot wound each. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is being investigated as a quadruple murder-suicide, according to authorities. It appears the suspect shot the four victims before committing suicide by shooting himself, police said. There are no outstanding suspects, authorities say.

Several people living near Habbitts Court have been evacuated; they are staying at a nearby community center. There is still a large police presence in the neighborhood.



