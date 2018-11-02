5 killed, 8 injured in crashes at the bus stop in the last 4 days

EMBED </>More Videos

4 crashes have happened at bus stops this week

Four crashes at bus stops just this week have killed and injured several children.

Rochester, Indiana - A 24-year-old woman has been charged after she struck and killed three siblings and injured an 11-year-old boy with her vehicle Tuesday morning as they waited for their school bus.

Twin boys, 6, and 9-year-old sister fatally struck at school bus stop in Rochester, Indiana

Marietta, Mississippi - An elementary school student died after a truck hit him while he was trying to board a school bus.

Officials say 9-year-old Dalen Thomas was walking across a highway in northeast Mississippi when he was hit by the pickup at about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

9-year-old killed while trying to board school bus in Mississippi

Tampa, Florida - Police in Florida say five children and two adults were struck by a vehicle while waiting at a school bus stop on Thursday.

Authorities say two children were seriously injured in the crash in Tampa. The other five victims suffered minor injuries.

5 children, 2 adults hit by car at school bus stop in Tampa, Florida

Franklin Township, Pennsylvania - A 7-year-old boy waiting at a school bus stop in Pennsylvania was struck and killed Thursday morning by a hit-and-run driver, officials said.

7-year-old boy killed at Pennsylvania school bus stop by hit-and-run driver: Police
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
buschild deathaccidentcar accident
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Firefighter injured battling large blaze at Tulare County cricket farm
Pedestrian hit by car in North Fresno, why police say he's at fault
Northeast Fresno church no longer polling place after complaints about 'Black Lives Matter' sign
49ers cheerleader takes a knee before Raiders game
'Enough is enough': Bay Area Google workers walk out in protest
Church service held for 3 siblings struck, killed at Ind. school bus stop
New details in case involving Parlier teen that was kidnapped, raped and robbed
Girl bites into pin in Halloween candy
Show More
Patients at Coalinga State Hospital attempt to write-in sex offender as council member
Uber driver accused of attempted kidnapping arrested in Santa Monica
Landlord in Texas places nails along fence to stop climbing dog
Wild shuttle ride leaves passengers climbing out of windows
Visalia DUI suspect causes five crashes in seven minutes
More News