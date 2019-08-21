5 men, 85-year-old woman accused of lewd, sexual activity in Connecticut woods

FAIRFIELD, Connecticut -- Six people ranging in age from 62 to 85 face sex charges after being arrested in a conservation area in Connecticut.

Police say the six people, five men and an 85-year-old woman, were involved in lewd and sexual activity in the Grace Richardson conservation area in Fairfield on Aug. 16.

Authorities say the area was being publicized on the internet as an area for people to meet and have sex.

Police say they set up surveillance in the area and observed several violations.

Those arrested face charges ranging from breach of peace to public indecency and include:

-Daniel Dobins, 67
-Otto Williams, 62
-Charles Ardito, 75
-John Linartz, 62
-Richard Butler, 82
-Joyce Butler, 85

They were all released on promises to appear in court.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fairfieldfairfield countysexlewdnesssexual misconductseniorssenior citizens
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Three men arrested in connection to theft of classic car in Clovis
Wanted parolee arrested while working out at Planet Fitness in Clovis
Teen sues Fresno PD using video of officer punching him multiple times
Serial robber accused of carjacking, robbing fast-food restaurants in Fresno
Mother of 3 has long road to recovery after horrific crash
Alert of unsubstantiated threat at Fresno City has students wanting transparency from police
Family mourns sisters killed in Madera County crash
Show More
2 arrested for marijuana grow laced with dangerous chemicals
Civil rights activist among several arrested during protest in Fresno
Memorial to be held for CHP officer killed on duty in Riverside
Video: Garden Grove students give Nazi salute, sing Nazi song
What to know about blue-green algae before heading to CA lakes
More TOP STORIES News